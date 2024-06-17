5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Joe Alwyn has finally broken his silence about his tumultuous break up from Taylor Swift.

Alwyn told sources, "I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. It's hard to navigate."

Alwyn went on to say, "I was taken aback by the unusual and abnormal buzz surrounding our split. It’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in. So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition."

The actor then explained, "There is a a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that."

4. Noah Schapp, because he got kicked out of an NYC bar for getting "aggressively wasted."