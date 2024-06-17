5 People Having a Bad Monday

Having a bad Monday? You're not alone. These celebs are roughing it. Take a look!
PageSix reports that Joe Alwyn has finally broken his silence about his tumultuous break up from Taylor Swift.
Alwyn told sources, "I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathise and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. It's hard to navigate."
Alwyn went on to say, "I was taken aback by the unusual and abnormal buzz surrounding our split. It’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in. So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition."
The actor then explained, "There is a a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that."
PageSix reports that Noah Schnapp got kicked out of a New York City nightclub early Saturday morning after allegedly getting too out of hand.
According to an insider, the 19-year-old “Stranger Things” star was partying at The Palace and bothering other clubgoers who paid for bottle service to take tequila shots with him and his friends.
However, Schnapp allegedly became very angry after his fellow patrons refused to participate with him because he is underage. We’re told he became so "aggressively wasted” that security escorted him out at around 1:30 in the morning.
Noah has yet to comment on the incident.
PageSix reports that Princess Anne had trouble taming her horse during the 2024 Trooping the Color procession in London on Saturday. The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip appeared nervous as her horse began acting "unruly" as she rode alongside two royal guards.
Luckily, Princess Anne eventually got the horse in control and continued on as normal.
PageSix reports that Billy Ray Cyrus wants his money back. In a new court filing on Friday, the country singer accused his estranged wife, Firerose, of charging $96,986.05 on his credit card between May 23 and June 7 of this year.
The filing claimed Firerose spent the hefty amount via 37 unauthorized charges. She allegedly used his business American Express card, which he argued she was never approved to handle.
The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, 62, asked a judge to grant an emergency restraining order to prevent his ex from utilizing the card and others. He also requested that she be ordered to pay him every cent back.
Firerose has yet to respond to the accusation.
PageSix reports that actor Darren Criss named his newborn son, "Brother." Fans are weirded out. When the actor’s followers expressed doubt in the comments section, he amended the original caption to note, “… and yes his first name is Brother.”
One hater pointed out that “if you need to say ‘yes his name really is…’, chances are you picked a bad name.”
Another troll joked, “OK Berenstain Bears,” while a third said they should call the little one “Bro for short.”
Criss has not responded to the backlash.
There you have it. Five celebs having a rough Monday. We hope yours is better.