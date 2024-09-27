Woman roasts bride at wedding reception; 'I was JOKING. Is she seriously mad?' AITA?

However, my friend's parents believe that family is forever no matter what, so she was dragged to the wedding, meaning I got dragged along as well. The ceremony happened and we move to the reception.

Everything was going surprisingly smoothly, until I started dancing with one of the groomsmen on the dance floor. Bride didn't like this apparently. I know because she came up to me and asked me what the hell I thought I was doing. I was confused and asked her what she meant.

She asked me why the hell I was 'all over HIM', him meaning the groomsman. I didn't know why she was upset about it, after all, she had a new husband that she should be celebrating with. My friend intervened after she noticed the bride talking to me angrily.