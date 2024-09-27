Woman roasts bride at wedding reception; 'I was JOKING. Is she seriously mad?' AITA?

When this woman doesn't know if she should feel guilty or not, she asks the internet:
I (22F) went to a wedding recently, for my friend's (22F) cousin. My friend brought me along for emotional support since she was being forced to go. My friend didn't like her cousin at all, because simply put, the cousin is horrible to my friend.
She would make fun of my friend's appearance, which included anything from weight, hair, skin, etc, despite my friend being drop dead gorgeous.
This has led to her having major self esteem issues. On top of that, there is a 10 year age gap between my friend and her cousin (32F), meaning it was literally, at one point an adult bullying a child. Friend's cousin is also just an awful person in general, the quintessential racist 'but I have Black friends' mean girl who gossips, and fights with everyone.
However, my friend's parents believe that family is forever no matter what, so she was dragged to the wedding, meaning I got dragged along as well. The ceremony happened and we move to the reception.
Everything was going surprisingly smoothly, until I started dancing with one of the groomsmen on the dance floor. Bride didn't like this apparently. I know because she came up to me and asked me what the hell I thought I was doing. I was confused and asked her what she meant.
She asked me why the hell I was 'all over HIM', him meaning the groomsman. I didn't know why she was upset about it, after all, she had a new husband that she should be celebrating with. My friend intervened after she noticed the bride talking to me angrily.
Bride/her cousin turned to my friend and asked her why she 'brought this sl@t to her wedding.' I wasn't too surprised given the stories I've heard about her, but nevertheless, that still stung. My friend told her back off and not say that to me. Bride said that I was indeed a sl@t for dancing with the groomsman.
My friend explained to me that the groomsman that I was dancing with was her ex- boyfriend. I turned to bride and told her that she just got married to another man so it wasn't like she wanted her ex back. She then told me that the chances are still high, and that I have no right to put my hands on him.
I laughed and said 'Ohhh, so you're the one who's actually a sl@t!' Bride lost it, screaming at me, cussing at me, crying, while her husband was trying to escort her away, and all the while I was laughing so hard. I had a few drinks then. My friend had escorted me away back to our table.
Now that the alcohol has worn off, I feel like I may be the a*shole for saying that to the bride at the reception, as much as I hate her. According to my friend, she has been getting calls and texts from angry family members asking the both of us how we could ruin the bride's big day. So, AITA?
kingriot writes:
I'm sorry, did the BRIDE, at HER OWN WEDDING say that the chances were HIGH that she'd GET BACK TOGETHER WITH THE GROOMSMAN EX-BOYFRIEND? Sounds like you just called a spade a spade. While not exactly the most 'mature' or 'polite'....NTA.
blondeng writes:
NTA. The bride should have had literally 0 concern for her ex at her wedding and then to imply that she might get back with him?? Ya you were justified in clapping back. She ruined her own night, not you.
agahyu writes:
NTA- I think you found the only circumstance on earth where I would say calling the bride a slut doesn’t make you TA. Well done. Tell your buddy to put her phone in a drawer until this blows over.
violet writes:
Me, “I’m absolutely totally utterly against sl@t shaming in any circumstance of any kind ever”. Me, reads this post, “well, now I come to think of it…” NTA.