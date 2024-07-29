'AITA for asking my fiancé to bring me a glass of Prosecco?' UPDATED

His perspective: it's weird of me to ask him to bring me things, be it a a beverage or a blanket. That I'm a grown woman and should do these sorts of things for myself. Doing it for me would be "simping" and asking him to is "toxic".

My perspective: it's a glass of prosecco and my nails were drying. My love language is acts of service and I make him at least 3 cups of tea a week. A simple refusal is fine. His attitude about me asking was, in my opinion, "toxic".

Earlier on in our relationship I did ask him to get me glasses of water semi-regularly. We had a discussion and he expressed his frustration. I now don't really ask, maybe once a week at most. The last time was in a cafe.