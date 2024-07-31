Woman plans to tell people why she's not invited to sister's wedding, 'my mom denied all of it.' AITA?

I (23f) have a younger sister (21f) who is getting married soon. I got to meet her fiance at christmas and thought he was great. I was so extremely happy to find out she was engaged. I noticed around April that I wasn't being invited to any of the wedding events. I asked my sister about it and she called me.
When she called me she explained that se wasnt inviting me as she believes now that I've been lying to her since we were children. Growing up my mom wasn't the greatest towards me, she ignored my mental health issues, was homophobic towards me, and constantly belittled me for every aspect of my personality.
I talked to my sister about all of this stuff as it was happening. My sister told me that back in sepetember she asked my parents about the stuff I'd told her and my mom denied all of it.
My sister told me on the phone that she thinks that I've been lying about all of it since we were kids. This is all stuff I've spoken about in therapy for years now and mine and my mom's relationship is great now.
Since the invitations have gone out, some extended family have asked me about my plans around the wedding and I've been honest about what's happening. I'm unsure of if I wbta if I continued to tell family members why I'm not there if they ask why I'm not there on the day.
LeinDaddy said:
NTA and if I were you I'd be telling anyone that would listen. By the sound of it, it can't get any worse.
mikkolukas said:
NTA. Your sister is busy burning bridges. Write her off. Concentrate your energy on things that make you happy.
Specialist-Leek-6927 said:
NTA, tell the truth when people ask, don't protect people that treat you badly...
Spinnerofyarn said:
NTA. If people don't want others to know embarrassing things, they shouldn't do embarrassing things. Your relationship with your mother isn't as good as you think it is if it's conversations with her that has your sister not wanting you around.
Of course your mother would deny being an awful parent. Abusive parents never, ever think they've done anything wrong.
Ok_Homework_7621 said:
NTA. But it sounds like your mother still has a lot of work to do and your relationship isn't all that great if she can't even admit to the abuse. She's not intervening and she's still okay throwing you under the bus with the wedding.
realitytvpaws said:
NTA. Please find a Winnie the Pooh family. That’s what I call my one group of friends. They are made up of a group of people who have estrangement from their family.
Spend your time and energy on your own life and people who celebrate you. It clear your parents and sister do not want to sit with the truth. You clearly are brave and face it head on.