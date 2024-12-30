5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Kristin Cavallari’s co-parenting with Jay Cutler has been “so up and down.” The reality star claimed on her podcast Monday that her ex-husband has brought “zero f–ing consistency” to their dynamic.

“[It’s] really hard. It has not been easy, to say the least,” she admitted before describing a single positive moment in their “bumpy road” so far. “We sat together at a basketball game earlier in the year, and I was like, ‘Holy f–, this is the best thing that’s ever happened. Jesus Christ, we made it. We can sit next to each other,'” Cavallari recalled. “And we haven’t sat together since, so I don’t f–ing know. What the f–?”

The “Hills” alum, 37, predicted that she and the retired athlete, 41, won’t spend holidays together with their three kids in the future. She acknowledged that not having a “family unit” during Christmas “bums me out sometimes” — despite not wanting Cutler back.