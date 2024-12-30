5 People Having a Bad Monday

PageSix reports that Lindsay Lohan vividly remembers meeting her husband Bader Shammas's family. The “Parent Trap” star, 38, reflected on being introduced to her future in-laws while sharing rare insight into her relationship with the financier, 37, in a recent interview. “That’s always a potentially tricky situation,” she told UK magazine. “I remember being super-nervous when I met my husband’s family for the first time. His mum is so great, and she has all these gorgeous sisters, so it was a lot.”
While Lohan was “scared at first,” Shammas’ loved ones made her “feel so welcome,” and they have since developed a special bond. “They’re so sweet, and we’re all really close now,” she shared. “We’re one big family, which is so nice, especially at Christmas — but they’re always there if I need someone to turn to.”
PageSix reports that Kristin Cavallari’s co-parenting with Jay Cutler has been “so up and down.” The reality star claimed on her podcast Monday that her ex-husband has brought “zero f–ing consistency” to their dynamic.
“[It’s] really hard. It has not been easy, to say the least,” she admitted before describing a single positive moment in their “bumpy road” so far. “We sat together at a basketball game earlier in the year, and I was like, ‘Holy f–, this is the best thing that’s ever happened. Jesus Christ, we made it. We can sit next to each other,'” Cavallari recalled. “And we haven’t sat together since, so I don’t f–ing know. What the f–?”
The “Hills” alum, 37, predicted that she and the retired athlete, 41, won’t spend holidays together with their three kids in the future. She acknowledged that not having a “family unit” during Christmas “bums me out sometimes” — despite not wanting Cutler back.
Cavallari explained, “Coming from divorced parents, the last thing I ever wanted was a divorce. I won’t lie to you. That still will creep up once in a while. … It just sucks that we’re not together as a family.”
PageSix reports that Brandi Glanville confessed she hasn’t been intimate with anyone since October 2023 due to her facial disfigurement. “I have s–t to do. I have places to go, people to make out with,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum said on her podcast on Sunday.
“I have not had se% since last October. I haven’t kissed [or] made out with anyone. I haven’t socialized, really.” Glanville’s revelation about her sex life comes after she met with Dr. Tery Dubrow who said that it could take up to five years for her face to be “totally fine” again. “Five years is way too long for me to wait,” the former TV personality, 52, said of the possible recovery timeline.
Glanville also admitted that she has been “hiding and isolating” in “f–ing misery” because of her current situation with her face.
PageSix reports that Gal Gadot is “pulling back the curtain” on the health scare that forced her to undergo emergency surgery when she was eight months pregnant. The “Wonder Woman” star, 39, revealed the “terrifying truth” she discovered after experiencing “excruciating headaches” while she was pregnant with her daughter Ori earlier this year.
“In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain,” Gadot posted on Instagram Sunday. “For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth.”